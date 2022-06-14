By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2022

Today (June 14), Gunna shared an open letter from jail as he awaits trial for conspiracy to violate the RICO Act charges.

The Atlanta rapper (whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) surrendered to law enforcement in May after authorities accused him and YSL mentor, friend and label mate Young Thug of being affiliated with gang activity.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation. This year I had the whole world pushing P,” the 29-year-old artist began in a lengthy social media post.

Gunna was referring to his hit single “pushin P” that reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He even hinted at keeping the theme going with, “6 Things I do to be Pushing P,” a book urging readers to “be polite” and “put your people in position.”

As the open letter continued, the “Ski” hitmaker shared, “Growing up from where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones.”

He revealed that after seeing Black people deal with issues like being judged, hated and murdered, he used his “​​gift from God to change [his] circumstance.”

Gunna continued by detailing his work ethic.

I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones,” the “Banking On Me” rapper said before claiming his innocence.

We still pushing P,” he said while adding that it stood for things like “prayer, progress, peace and prosperity.”

Gunna ended his message by urging people to “PROTECT BLACK ART!”

In the RICO case, which Young Thug is also in custody for, officials have used song lyrics from the rappers to accuse them of criminal activity.

Last month, Senate members in New York approved a bill that would limit the ability to use artists’ lyrics in court. The bill must still be approved by the State Assembly before it can become law. The state of Georgia does not currently have a similar law.

 

