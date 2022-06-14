By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2022

In a news conference yesterday (June 13), Police Chief Lee White of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department said his deputies are getting death threats after arresting members of a white supremacist group in Idaho.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Saturday (June 11), authorities arrested 31 men who were allegedly members of a white nationalist group called the Patriot Front.

A concerned citizen tipped officers off after seeing a large number of white, uniformed men riding in the back of a U-Haul truck.

“They were all dressed like a small army,” Bob Norris, the sheriff of Kootenai County, said at the time. The men, who wore shields and shinguards, were reportedly planning to riot at an Idaho Pride event.

During yesterday’s conference, White said while many people did applaud his department for the crisis averted, threats came from as far as Norway.

He added that the Patriot Front members had a level of preparation that “you don’t normally see every day.” White continued his briefing by stating the group had clear “ill intent.”

The city’s Mayor Jim Hammond weighed in on the discussion by condemning the supremacists’ actions.

“We are the same city we were last week,” he said. “We are not going back to the days of the Aryan Nations.”

According to an article from the Southern Poverty Law Center, neo-Nazis, Klansmen and other white nationalists would meet regularly in Idaho during the 1980s and early 1990s for its annual world congress.

The organization reportedly disbanded around the year 2000 after a civil lawsuit depleted its finances.

FBI Public Affairs Specialist Sandra Yi Barker shared that the FBI is working with local police regarding Saturday’s thwarted plans.

NPR states other groups were present to protest the Pride event over the weekend, including affiliates of the white nationalist America First movement.

