Lil Boosie continues to mourn the loss of his friend Trouble. The Louisiana native grew emotional as he reflected on the relationship between him and the slain rapper during his services on Monday (June 13).

“I didn’t get to tell my boy thank you, so I wanna tell Trouble thank you. He always supported me,” said the “Wipe Me Down” emcee, fighting back tears. “That was my nigga and I’m hurting for ya’ll, because I’m hurting for five years. You know, I wasn’t with him 30 years, so I just wanna tell that nigga thank you. That was my boy and I just wanna tell em thank you, that was my boy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed at the Lake St. James apartment complex located in Conyers, Georgia on Sunday (June 5). He was 34-years-old.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty in a previous news conference. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

When he initially learned about the news, Boosie took to Twitter to express his pain over the loss of his good friend.

“Cried n hurted for a hour on the plane with my lil girl holding me,” Boosie wrote in a two-part tweet. “All I could thank bout is yo lil girl always playin in your face n both of y’all smiling. U was my friend my nigga, u lifted me up when I was down!!”

He further explained how the “Bring it Back” lyricist was always there for him. “I just cried to you a couple weeks ago on the phone about my kids n you told me to let it go,” Boosie continued in the heartfelt post. “I’m [gonna] miss u as a friend TROUB.”

cried n hurted for a hour on the plane with my lil girl holding me ‼️All I could thank bout is yo lil girl always playin in your face n both of y’all smiling.U was my friend my nigga 🙌🏾 ,u lifted me up when I was down‼️I just cried to you a couple weeks ago on the phone about my — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 5, 2022