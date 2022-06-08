As previously reported by REVOLT, on Sunday (June 5), Atlanta-based rapper Trouble was shot and killed. The 34-year-old was found at the Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia after Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic incident.

Immediately following his death, Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty said in a press conference, “What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex.”

Yesterday (June 7), Trouble’s alleged girlfriend Alexis Shalae broke her silence on the tragedy in a social media post.

“He was just at the wrong place wrong time,” she said in her Instagram stories as she shared a photo of an arrest warrant for the suspect who shot him.

Shalae continued, “I’ll never be mad at him for this. I’m just hurt he didn’t survive. The bond we had was one of a kind. [And] I’ll cherish the memories forever. What we had, most people wouldn’t understand [and] we never care to explain. But anything worth having at all is worth working and waiting for and I promise it was worth the wait.” She ended her message with, “The time we spent together was the best moments of my life.”

Jamichael Jones is the man accused of fatally shooting the “Bring It Back” rapper.

During the news conference earlier this week, Canty said, “Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation.” Trouble and Jones had no prior dealings before the incident according to sources. The deceased suffered from a single gunshot to the chest.

Yesterday, 32-year-old Jones turned himself in to authorities. He faces home invasion, felony murder and aggravated assault charges and has been denied bond.

The unnamed woman involved in the incident is reportedly Jones’ former girlfriend. She told deputies that she “woke up to her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Jamichael Jones, punching her in the face” just before Trouble was shot.