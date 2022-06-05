Atlanta rapper Trouble has reportedly passed away at the age of 34.

Sunday (June 5) morning, social media went into a frenzy after reports broke out about the rapper being shot and killed in his car. Details surrounding the murder are currently being investigated but the news was confirmed by many of his friends and family.

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy posted about the rapper’s death on Twitter. “Rip @TroubleDTE [praying hands and emotional face emoji] I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family [red heart emoji],” the tweet read.

Trouble’s frequent collaborator Young Scooter also took to his Instagram stories to confirm that Trouble has passed away. “DAM SKOOB REST UP MY BOY [steam from nose emoji],” the fellow rapper posted.

Rapper and actor Bow Wow posted on his Instagram story, ”Trouble was my dawg! Pulled up anywhere I was at didn’t care if it was last minute he was there. I can’t believe this…What is going on man! My condolences to his family. Bro had kids man!”

Trouble, who is also nicknamed Skoob, was born Mariel Semonte Orr. In April 2011, he released his debut mixtape December 17, which included the song “Bussin.” Trouble continued to be on the rise with appearances on projects with Lupe Fiasco, Trae the Truth, and YFN Lucci’s “Key to the Streets.” The rapper also had many successful street records including “Bring it Back” featuring rapper Drake and produced by Mike WiLL Made it. He’s also had other popular songs with Migos, City Girls, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and City Girls and The Weeknd.

In 2017, Trouble signed a joint venture deal with Mike WiLL Made-It’s record label Ear Drummer Records under Interscope Records.

Our condolences go out to Trouble’s family, friends and fans.