By Shanique Yates
  /  06.07.2022

According to authorities, the suspect in the murder of Atlanta rapper Trouble has turned himself in.

On Sunday (June 5), the 34-year-old was shot and killed at the Lake St. James apartment complex located in Conyers, Georgia. Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies report that they found the slain rapper after responding to a domestic incident.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr, which is the victim, was visiting a female friend at the complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” said Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty in a previous news conference. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirms Jones has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery.

Police say the “Bring it Back” emcee was killed by a single shot to the chest after the suspect discovered him at the apartment of his ex-girlfriend.

Fellow artists, fans, and loved ones of Trouble have taken to social media to express their condolences. Atlanta hip hop veteran, entrepreneur, and activist Killer Mike mourned the death of the rapper, saying that he was numb when he heard the news.

“I called ‘White Boy D.’ I hated to make that call but I had too. Skoob u were a real one. Edgewood lost a Man amongst men and Atlanta will honor u always,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am numb bro. U deserved better than this. U deserved a long rich life. God bless the dead. God help the living. Love and Respect, Always.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike)

Trouble was signed to Def Jam and gained notoriety after dropping his mixtape December 17th in 2011.

