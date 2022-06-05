By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.05.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Atlanta rapper Trouble has allegedly been shot and killed on Sunday (June 5) at the age of 34. Details surrounding the murder are currently being investigated but the news was confirmed by many of his family, friends and label Def Jam.

Trouble’s last ever tweet was just after midnight on Saturday (June 4). “Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME… Yall move smoove outchea,” he tweeted.

In a statement on Sunday (June 5), Trouble’s label Def Jam wrote on Instagram “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

 

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. “Rip @TroubleDTE [praying hands and emotional face emoji] I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family [red heart emoji],” she tweeted.

Trouble’s frequent collaborator Young Scooter also confirmed the news on his Instagram stories by sharing a photo of the late rapper and wrote “DAM SKOOB REST UP MY BOY [steam from nose emoji].”

Record producer Mike WiLL Made-It also took to his Instagram stories a few photos of Trouble. One of the stories captioned “REST EASY SKOOB [Dove and red heartbroken emoji]. Trouble signed a joint venture deal with Mike WiLL Made-It’s record label Ear Drummer Records under Interscope Records in 2017.

Trouble, who is also nicknamed Skoob, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia as Mariel Semonte Orr. In April 2011, he released his debut mixtape December 17, which included the song “Bussin.” The rapper collaborated with popular artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Migos, 2 Chainz, City Girls, Jeezy, Lupe Fiasco, YFN Lucci and more.

Our condolences go out to Trouble’s family, friends and fans.

