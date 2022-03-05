An Ohio resident will face several charges in the attack against his live-in girlfriend, WTAP reports.

Brandon Scott Wade Bruce and his girlfriend reportedly got into a dispute on Feb. 22 after she received calls related to job opportunities. According to Bruce’s girlfriend, she told the Marietta Police Department the argument escalated to where the 24-year-old began to curse at her and proceed to grab her face.

She also alleged that their dispute turned violent when he hit and kicked her. It wasn’t until she threatened to call the cops on her boyfriend’s behavior that Bruce pulled out a gun and held it up to her head. The victim’s 3-year-old child was sitting on a nearby couch during the domestic dispute. Once police arrived, the victim was instructed to leave the couple’s home located on Franklin Street. She was later picked up by her mother following the ordeal.

Fortunately, the victim’s details of the event were captured on camera from the security system installed at the home the couple shared, corroborating her story. The couple had been in a relationship and living together for the last three years producing a child from the union.

Police were told that Bruce had been violent and abusive to the victim throughout their relationship. His girlfriend sustained injuries in the past such as a broken leg that went unreported. He was apprehended and taken into police custody on Feb. 22 by the Washington County Special Response Team on Oakwood Avenue.

After police conducted their investigation, Bruce was hit with two counts of domestic violence including domestic violence by a threat, having weapons under disability, misdemeanor of the first degree, aggravated menacing and more.

The victim has since filed a temporary protection order. Ohio has 57 shelters designed to cater to victims from domestic disputes out of 88 counties, WBNS reports.