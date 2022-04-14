As previously reported by REVOLT, today (April 14), news spread of Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole’s death. At the time, no cause of death had been revealed, however, news reports have named his brother in his murder.

According to DeKalb County police, Eversole’s brother Alexander Kraus has been charged in connection to the “We Ready” rapper’s death.

Eversole was born in Germany but called Atlanta home. At just 17, Eversole had already gone gold on his first album, Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style.

Authorities responded to an incident on March 25 at a Chevron gas station on the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive — where officers found the artist suffering from a gunshot wound. Eversole was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on April 3.

Initially, Kraus was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. After Eversole’s death, his charges were upgraded to murder. Although Eversole was found at the Chevron gas station, the incident reportedly happened at a home on the 4500 block of Golf Vista Circle.

Eversole’s hit single, “We Ready,” was released in 2002 and due to its hype beat and empowering lyrics, it was often played at sporting events around the world.

The song’s popularity caused Eversole to be recruited by the Atlanta United soccer team to write their game-time theme song.

Upon hearing news of Eversole’s death, Atlanta United released a statement that read in part, “Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters.” It continued, “His voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

In addition to the Atlanta soccer team partnering with Eversole, the NFL also used his chart-topping song in a 2019 ad to promote a season-opening game.