Today (April 14), news of Atlanta-based rapper Archie Eversole’s death circulated online. Eversole was known for the 2002 hit single, “We Ready.” According to reports, Eversole’s family says he died on April 3.

His first album, Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style, went gold when he was just 17 years old.

While his hit “We Ready” was notoriously played in locker rooms and at sporting events across the country, in 2018 Eversole wrote the Atlanta soccer team Atlanta United’s theme song. The track was called “United We Conquer.”

After hearing of Eversole’s death, the soccer team released a statement that read, “We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters. In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Eversole’s 2002 hit was so great at getting crowds hyped up, that over a decade later, the NFL used the song in a 2019 ad to promote their season opener with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears.

At the time, no cause of death had been released.

As the story develops, new information reveals that the DeKalb County police have charged Eversole’s brother with his murder. Authorites have given the name Alexander Kraus as Evesole’s brother. It is being reported that he was shot on March 25 at a Chevron gas station on Golf Vista Circle. After being taken to a local hospital, he died from his injuries on April 3.

Kraus was said to be arrested after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault. His charges were later upgraded to murder after Eversole’s death.