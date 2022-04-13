As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (April 12) a manhunt was underway for a person who attacked commuters at a subway station in Brooklyn. This morning, New York City mayor Eric Adams spoke with “Good Morning America” to give updates on the tragic situation.

Adams stated that he had been briefed earlier this morning and that the search is still “active.”

Yesterday, 62-year-old Frank R. James was named as a person of interest in the attack that took place in a subway station near the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Adams said, “We’re asking all New Yorkers if they see something, not only say something but do something. And that’s notify local authorities or call our tip hotline.”

When asked if there was any doubt that James is the person who committed the heinous crime, Adams replied that it was “still up to the police department to make their final determination.” He continued, “We have not upgraded yet, he’s still at a person of interest status.”

The mayor did go on to say that more evidence would probably allow them to upgrade James to an actual suspect.

During yesterday’s attack, a man believed to be about 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds entered the 36th Street Station and began a shooting spree. The man — who was wearing a gas mask — tossed smoke bombs onto the subway train and began shooting into the crowd. Undetonated devices were recovered from the bloody scene as well.

While on “GMA,” Adams spoke about being “extremely careful” when discussing the ongoing case because there must be both an apprehension and a prosecution.

“Things that happen at the beginning of the case can actually get in the way of the prosecution and we don’t want this person to get away.”

At this time, authorities do believe that the person of interest acted alone.

Adams discussed security measures that he’s looking to possibly implement in the future such as non-traditional metal detectors and an increased police presence in the subways.

As the story continues to develop, it was later announced by the NYPD around 10 a.m. ET that James’ status had been officially upgraded to a suspect.