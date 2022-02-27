An unlikely hero has emerged amid the war in Ukraine.

Lil B has put his cape on, grabbed his rhyme book and is speaking out about Russia invading Ukraine.

The Bay Area rapper recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current situation in Ukraine. In all caps, B wrote: “STOP IT NOW GOT DAMMIT! WE ARE HUMANS AND WE NEED MORE LOVE! STOP IT NOW! STOP THAT DAMN WAR!”

“IM PUSHING PEACE!!! SPREAD THIS TO RUSSIA AND UKRAINE ASAP!! I LOVE YOU!! LOVE TO THE WORLD AND USA!!” he added.

Just in case Russian President Vladimir Putin missed his tweets, The BasedGod dropped a new song reaffirming his message.

Hijacking Gunna’s “pushin P” beat, Lil B raps: “Tell Russia that we need the peace (Damn) / Tell Ukraine that we need the peace / Stop all the hate in the streets / Stop the bloodshed out in these streets.”

On YouTube, fans have flooded the comments with praise.

“When the world needs him Lil B is always there. Lil B has better timing [than] your favorite superheroes,” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you Lil B, with this I believe we have a chance to start potential peace talks with the two parties. We would just have to show this to both parties which would be an issue, but not if we get this song going up all across the world with a message of peace via this track,” wrote another.

“THE BASED GOD CAME WHEN WE NEEDED HIM MOST!! INCREDIBLY BASED!!! THANK YOU BASED GOD!!”one person commented.

“THIS ONE HERE GONE START THE HEALING WE NEED,” another YouTube user commented.

Despite Lil B’s peace efforts, the war in Ukraine continues. CNN reports that massive explosions lit up the sky overnight near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

In Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv, fights broke out along the streets as the Ukrainian army attempted to fend off the Russians.

Ukraine’s health minister, Viktor Liashko, said in a statement via Facebook on Saturday that a total of 198 Ukrainians have been killed, with more than 1,000 wounded. Three children were among the dead, he said.

Check out Lil B’s “Pushing Peace” below: