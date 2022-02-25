At least 137 civilians and military personnel have died amidst Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday (Feb. 25). The president released a video address on Friday, the second day of Russia’s invasion, where he also revealed over 300 people were injured in less than 24 hours after the fighting began.

“They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” he said.

The death toll includes border guards protecting Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the Odesa region, who were all killed by Russian forces. Zelenskiy said Friday they will be posthumously awarded with the Hero of Ukraine title, the highest honor he can bestow.

On Twitter, President Zelenskiy called on countries to impose tougher sanctions and consequences against Russia.

“Today there is a full-scale war throughout [Ukraine!] We demand the immediate imposition of additional tough sanctions against Russia,” he wrote. “Now, more than ever, we need concrete support!”

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled the country in less than two days, with the majority of them escaping to Poland and Moldova.

“More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours – a majority to Poland and Moldova – and many more are moving towards its borders,” Grandi tweeted. “Heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open and welcoming refugees.”

Tens of thousands more Ukrainians are expected to be displaced as Russia continues to invade, the United Nations refugee agency said.

As reported by REVOLT, President Joe Biden introduced new harsher sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s attack on Thursday (Feb. 24).

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war,” he said in a statement. “And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”