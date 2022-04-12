As previously reported by REVOLT, this morning (April 12), news broke of an attack underway at a Brooklyn subway station. While the situation continues to unfold, ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft have been accused of price gouging during a traumatic time.

Price surges for rides in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn are said to have been suspended after angry users of the popular ridesharing app posted screenshots of ridiculous price hikes on social media.

Once Uber caught wind of the outraged customers, they attempted to correct the problem.

A statement issued by Uber spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein reads, “Our hearts go out to the victims of this morning’s terrible shooting in Sunset Park. Following the incident, Uber disabled surge pricing in the vicinity and capped pricing citywide. As always, Uber strives to be a resource for New Yorkers aiming to get around New York City. If anyone on our platform experienced unintended charges during this emergency, we will work to [get] them refunded.”

As the story develops and new details begin to emerge, it was reported that around 8:30 a.m., a gunman wearing a gas mask tossed smoke bombs onto a subway train and began to open fire on unsuspecting patrons.

There are varying stories as to how many were wounded, but some are said to be in critical condition. Images shared on social media of the incident show blood spattered at the crime scene.

Katie Kim, a spokeswoman for Lyft told members of the press, “We are actively monitoring the situation in Sunset Park and have currently suspended Prime Time pricing for riders who are in the area. We are working to adjust fares for certain riders who paid Prime Time prices when the situation first unfolded.”

No suspect has been identified at this time.

See reactions to the price hikes as well as Uber’s statement below.

