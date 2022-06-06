Sheriff’s reveal that Trouble was shot to death during a “domestic situation” in Georgia early Sunday morning (June 5), Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found dead after suffering a gunshot wound at Lake St. James Apartments located in Conyers, Georgia.

“Upon deputies arrival they observed a Black male lying on the floor with a gunshot wound,” said Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty in a news conference on Sunday.

Per the Sheriff’s office, Trouble was at the apartments visiting a “female friend” before things took a turn for the worse. Arrest warrants for a suspect, identified as Jamichael Jones, have been secured by authorities.

However, he is not yet in custody.

According to authorities, Jones knew the woman that Trouble was allegedly visiting but had no connection to the Atlanta rapper.

“Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female, and it was a domestic dispute,” Canty continued. “The suspect and the victim did not know each other.”

A resident at the apartment complex said that he was shocked to come home to the incident in what he called a relatively quiet neighborhood.

“To be honest with you, we don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood, so to find out that you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area and this is what happens … it was like very, very traumatizing,” said Loki Blanchett.

Trouble’s label issued condolences for the slain rapper and called him “an inspiration to the community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” said Def Jam via Instagram. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented.”

The 34-year-old released his debut mixtape in 2011 and quickly rose to fame with hits like “Bussin” and “Bring it Back.”