Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department has issued an arrest warrant for Atlanta man Jamichael Jones, 33. He is wanted in connection to the killing of Atlanta rapper Trouble, 34, who was reportedly shot and killed outside Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers on Sunday (June 5) morning, according to the police.

CBS46 News reported that the police responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex after there were reports of a shooting that happened around 3:20 a.m. When the police arrived to the scene, they found the rapper lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a hospital in the area where he was later pronounced dead.

Trouble’s record label Def Jam released a statement on their Instagram account saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

Trouble, who is also nicknamed Skoob, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia as Mariel Semonte Orr. He made his debut in April 2011, when he released his mixtape December 17, which included the song “Bussin.” The rapper also collaborated with popular artists including Drake, The Weeknd, Migos, 2 Chainz, City Girls, Jeezy, Lupe Fiasco, YFN Lucci and more.

Several rappers have posted messages sending condolences through their social media pages including fellow Atlanta rappers T.I., Gucci Mane and several others.

Trouble’s last ever tweet was just after midnight on Saturday (June 4). “Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME… Yall move smoove outchea,” he tweeted.

Our condolences go out to Trouble’s family, friends and fans.