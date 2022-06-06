LeBron James has asked for the public’s prayers after a 17-year-old was beat to death near the campus of his Ohio I Promise School, Akron Beacon Journal reports.

According to authorities, Ethan Liming was beaten to death following an altercation between his friends and another group of young men at the school’s basketball court. Akron Police found the teen’s body in a nearby parking lot after responding to calls of a fight.

“Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one,” said James via Twitter. “(May) the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy!”

In 2019, James personally dedicated the basketball court to the school that was founded in 2018 to support at-risk children. The institution features specialized programming that includes an extended school day as well as STEM curriculum based on its “We Are Family” approach. It is intended to create a culture more conducive to social-emotional learning.

The I Promise School is a joint effort by both the LeBron James Family Foundation as well as Akron Public Schools. As previously mentioned by REVOLT, students at the school celebrated their last day of classes on May 25.

Per Akron Public Schools, Liming attended Firestone Community Learning Center where he was a rising senior. He was in the school’s Academy of Design program.

“Our community is everything to us. We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school,” said the LeBron James Family Foundation in a statement shared to Twitter. “We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence.”

Limings’ death follows a shooting during a vigil that was held in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron earlier in the week. The incident left one man dead and wounded a teen and another man.