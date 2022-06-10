Yesterday (June 9), hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of late rapper Trouble.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Atlanta-based artist, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning (June 5).

Family, friends and fans of the “Kesha Dem” rapper came together in Edgewood’s Coan Park to release red balloons in memory of the slain man. There was also a block party at the location.

A friend of the victim who identified herself as “Queen,” said, “We’re here to celebrate Trouble … the whole Atlanta is coming out because he was the realest, most genuine … if you ever felt Scoob’s love then you’ll understand why everybody is here,” according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was in attendance and added, “I just wanted to be here to support a young man who actually supported our community.”

Earlier this week (June 7), Trouble’s girlfriend Alexis Shalae reflected on the situation noting that “he was just at the wrong place wrong time.”

At the time of the incident, the rapper was reportedly visiting a female friend when the woman’s ex entered the home. She told authorities that she “woke up to her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Jamichael Jones, punching her in the face.” Trouble received one fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspect is now in custody.

While at the balloon release, another friend of the victim told the press, “Trouble’s message was to be genuine in who you are. You don’t have to be a drug dealer. You don’t have to be a rapper or an entertainer or an athlete. You can work a 9 to 5. He was encouraging young Black men to be a better version of themselves so that’s smart Trouble.”

The entertainer’s loved ones say they plan to keep his legacy alive with events like Guns Down, Water Guns Up, according to sources.