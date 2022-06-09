On Tuesday (June 7), plans for LeBron James’ partnership with the new I Promise HealthQuarters were made public.

The billionaire founded the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio in 2018 to help at-risk youth. Now, he plans to not only help students in the area but families as well with a holistic health center.

Sources say the HealthQuarters will offer full medical, dental, optometry and mental health services along with counseling. The new facility will be in the same neighborhood as the school.

Akron residents can look forward to the center’s scheduled 2023 opening at 533 Market Street.

Members of the community can also expect on-site lab services and a reduced-cost pharmacy by AxessPointe according to the LeBron James Family Foundation. In addition to its walking-distance proximity to the I Promise School, there is also the I PROMISE Village which offers transitional housing and I PROMISE Housing, a residential area with long-term affordable housing.

Mark Frisone (executive director of AxessPointe) said, “The greatest wealth for a community is good health. The [LeBron James Family] Foundation understands this for the community.”

The foundation’s help doesn’t end there. A job training and financial health program is also in the area. Plans for a community green space were shared as well.

Michele Campbell (executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation) stated, “As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of.” She continued, “Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families – and further heightened by the pandemic – so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”