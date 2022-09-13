Atlanta has been dubbed the “Holy Mecca” for Black people and that sentiment is no different as fans prepare to head to the city for the third annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T.

For the past few years, the summit has been a place where creatives in the entertainment and music industry have been able to not only receive the resources needed to thrive, but the life-changing experience has also helped people discover their true calling — all while connecting them to some of the hottest in the game. REVOLT Summit is like a family reunion of sorts, allowing so many people in the industry to reconnect and figure out what next steps they need to take to make their dreams come true.

With the clock officially winding down and just a little over one week left before the summit is here, REVOLT caught up with a few folks who are prepared to attend this year with the goal of leaving better than when they came!

1. Regan Farley, co-founder at Intel Media Group

As a public relations professional, this will be Farley’s first time attending the summit. She plans to make the most of the two-day event by connecting with like-minded individuals in her field and beyond.

“I’m super excited to connect with various industry professionals and peers who I haven’t seen in some time given that the world has been on pause,” said the young entrepreneur. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to re-engage with fellow business owners and participate in spirited conversations on community, impact and the entertainment industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PR Agency | Intel Media Group (@intelmediagroup)

Furthermore, this year’s theme is what really impacted Farley’s decision to attend the festivities. “‘The Future is Now’ means so much, as it’s a time for reinventing and powering forward to usher in the next generation of leaders in all disciplines,” she concluded.

2. Kyle Smith, media mechanic and “For All We Know…” podcast host

Kyle Smith is another media professional in the game who knows the impact that attending the summit has had on his ever-evolving career. After doing everything from PR work to corresponding and launching his very own podcast, “For All We Know,” Smith is looking forward to returning to the festival to continue making his dreams come true.

“The REVOLT Summit is truly something special. I look forward to it every year. Not only is it a place where you can network, you can feel the Black magic everywhere you go,” he expressed. “From people rushing to the next panel about a day in the life of their favorite label to listening to a keynote speaker’s journey that parallels your own, it will do nothing short of inspire you. That’s the thing about this experience, it allows you to embrace your journey and redefine your purpose by simply being present. REVOLT is not just where dreams happen, it’s where they find more purpose.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “For All We Know…”Podcast (@__forallweknow)

He’s looking forward to connecting with people the most at this year’s summit. “It is here where I can find topics, ideas, and people that I can turn into lifelong partnerships and friendships,” said Smith. “Issa Rae mentioned not always trying to network up but across. This is the experience where the ‘across’ can meet and thrive.”

3. Noelani Bailey, account coordinator at Pop’N Creative

Noelani Bailey will be another first-timer at REVOLT Summit and as someone who is early on in her career, she is looking forward to learning the ins and outs of the industry at this year’s event.

“When it comes to success, you have to surround yourself with people you can learn from. I’m currently in this headspace of recognizing that there is always something to learn and always someone to learn from — the REVOLT Summit will provide that for me,” Bailey told REVOLT. “One of the panels I’m most excited about attending is witnessing my favorite ‘Assets Over Liabilities’ podcast live,” she added. “It’s important to surround yourself with people that are just as hungry as you are when it comes to making your dreams come true and I know that the REVOLT Summit will provide me with that. Being creative is more than just creating entertainment and fun, it’s about ideas and finding new ways to solve problems. Capitalizing on what’s happening in the culture and now — that’s our future. Ways to lead us to new ideas, new adventures. So when it comes to having the opportunity to be surrounded by people you can learn from, going to the summit is a no-brainer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT Summit (@revoltsummit)

4. Chris Fuller, co-owner of Dreams To Reality Music Group

Breaking into the music industry can be tough, which is why Chris Fuller says attending the REVOLT Summit is a must.

“As a co-owner of Dreams To Reality Music Group — an independent, up-and-coming artist management, entertainment, and production company — I realize that education and knowledge are key for Black people to succeed,” Fuller explained. “As keepers of our culture, it’s vital to continue to empower ourselves, our families and the generations behind us. And we can’t do that without the tools, knowledge and education that we need to pass to and down to each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dreams To Reality Music Group (@dreams2_reality_)

This will be Fuller’s first time at the summit, yet he has heard first-hand accounts from his peers who have attended the event in the past. “Strong social networks are key to building strong legacies, which is why I am looking forward to REVOLT Summit,” he continued. “I can gain insight and knowledge to further my artists’ careers and grow my business while networking and meeting like-minded people. I look forward to meeting people across all facets of the entertainment and music industry. I hope to continue to build my community of peers, contemporaries and mentors.”

5. Coco Michelle, founder of Coco Michelle PR Agency

As another first-time summit attendee, Coco Michelle is looking forward to the culture of the conference.

“What I’m most excited about for the REVOLT Summit is to network and gather gems from those in the industry like I’m Thanos,” she shared. “I look forward to hearing from people like Bimma Williams, Lou Williams, Te’a Cooper and more because I want to learn and hear from people who may have started off in one lane but once they started excelling through life, they became experts in several lanes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT (@revolttv)

For her, it’s all about the mentorship and growth. “I know that in order to grow in this industry, I need to soak in advice from others who have done some of the things that I aspire to do. REVOLT Summit will provide the motivation I need to finish off this last quarter of the year just as strong as I started off 2022. I am beyond prepared for what I will walk away with following my attendance at the conference.”

REVOLT Summit is going down in Atlanta Sept. 24 and 25. Click here to grab tickets and for details on panelists, events and more.