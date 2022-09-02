Photo: “God Did (Freestyle)” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.02.2022

Last month, DJ Khaled unveiled his highly anticipated GOD DID album, a 18-song body of work that saw appearances from JAY-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Future, Jadakiss, Buju Banton, 21 Savage, Quavo, Takeoff, SZA, and plenty others. Yesterday (Sept. 1), Fivio Foreign surprise-dropped his latest freestyle, which sees him putting his own twist on the title track from Khaled’s album. Over an emotional, piano-led instrumental, Foreign spits about the opportunities he has been given:

Lord forgive me for all the drillin’ that I did/ Who was sayin’ viral before I did? (Huh), how many drill rappers came out of my crib? (Yeah), n***a, all of ’em/ N***as my seeds, I just water ’em (Yeah), certain rappers good in they lanes ’cause n***as extorting them and I already beat my opps but I’m still tauntin’ ’em (Look), and I put the biggest features on drill music

Yeah, it was a lot of drillin’ but it’s still music, they tryna ban us ’cause n***as wanna kill to it/ It wasn’t fit for the radio but they still use it (Maybach Music), I did Drake, I did Ye, I did Nas, I did Alicia Keys, I did Mary J. Blige, I did Nicki Minaj/ I went verse for verse with the top legends and survived (I did)

Back in April, Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album B.I.B.L.E., which comes with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “For Nothin,” “Hello” featuring Chlöe and KayCyy, and “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new freestyle over DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Khaled
Fivio Foreign
Freestyles

