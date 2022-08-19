Back in April, Fivio Foreign blessed his fans with his debut album B.I.B.L.E., which comes with 17 tracks and contributions from Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Blueface, and more. Since then, fans have been able to enjoy visuals from the project for cuts like “For Nothin,” “Hello” featuring KayCyy, and “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

Just yesterday (Aug. 18), the New York rapper returned with a fresh set of bars. Dubbed the “London Freestyle,” the new music video sees him hitting the streets of Europe and enjoying all that the overseas life has to offer. On the track, Fivio is in his element while rapping over a drill beat:

You would’ve thought I wasn’t gon’ win, roll another opp, blow it in the wind (Baow, grrt)/ Yeah, I took a loss, take it on the chin (Here comes the money sound), mmm, another n***a died, we tell him, spin’ (Grrt, yeah)/ If I know he did it, I give him a grin, if I know she with it, I give her a glimpse, I be bustin’ moves, I don’t gotta flinch

Baby, I’m a boss, I could pay your rent, huh, I’m OC (OC), not OT (Nah, not OT, nah)/ I be hypin’ myself in the mirror, like, go me, look, huh, he said he travel, no he don’t (Uh)/ State to state, that’s all he know (Skrrt), I’m out in Paris, by the Rollie store

Prior to B.I.B.L.E., the past couple of years have seen Fivio keeping his fans fed with a string of well-received singles, including “Fully Focused (Freestyle),” “Move Like A Boss” with Young M.A, “13 Going On 30,” “Bop It” with Polo G, “Trust,” “Self Made (Freestyle),” “Unruly,” “Creepin’” with Rowdy Rebel, and “Story Time.”

Be sure to press play on Fivio Foreign’s brand new “London Freestyle” music video down below.