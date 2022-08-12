Today (Aug. 12), Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers have come together for a new collaboration. The Queen Bey has joined the legendary Ronald Isley for a new rendition of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” The new duet is a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” a track from The Isley Brothers’ 1975 The Heat Is On album.

“Oh, I believe you are a rainbow,” Beyoncé croons in the snippet.

Then, Isley comes in smoothly singing, “You are the heaven I need to see.”

Ronald Isley’s wife, Kandy, also took some time to share a bit about how to record came together, revealing that Beyoncé’s mother provided a pivotal moment. “Tina Knowles-Lawson was very influential in getting this record started and getting it to the point where we are now,” said Kandy in an exclusive interview with Billboard about the record. “She has a love for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to this type of music. All we can say is that God’s hands was on this whole project. And the fact that they are giving us permission to put it out at this time is just overly special.”

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” is listed as the Isley Brothers’ first musical release since 2021’s “Friends and Family” featuring Snoop Dogg, which peaked at No. 13 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. Last September, Ronald Isley also joined Swizz Beatz for the “If I Should Die Tonight” music video from The Godfather of Harlem: Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack).

At the end of July, Beyoncé officially returned with Renaissance, a 16-song body of work with additional assists from Beam, Grace Jones, Tems, Honey Dijon, Mike Dean, and more. The album has since scored this year’s largest first-week sales total for an album by a female artist, as well as the second-largest first-week sales total for any 2022 album.

Be sure to press play on “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” by Ronald Isley and Beyoncé down below.