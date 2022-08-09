While still riding the momentum of her chart-topping Renaissance album, Beyoncé is back again with more good news. The Queen Bey will join the legendary Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers in a forthcoming collaboration titled “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” Today (Aug. 9), fans can enjoy an official preview of the song before its slated release this Friday (Aug. 12). The new duet is a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” a track from The Isley Brothers’ 1975 The Heat Is On album.

“Oh, I believe you are a rainbow,” Beyoncé croons in the snippet.

Then, Isley comes in smoothly singing, “You are the heaven I need to see.”

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” is listed as the Isley Brothers’ first musical release since 2021’s “Friends and Family” featuring Snoop Dogg, which peaked at No. 13 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. Last September, Ronald Isley also joined Swizz Beatz for the “If I Should Die Tonight” music video from The Godfather of Harlem: Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack).

At the end of July, Beyoncé officially returned with Renaissance, a 16-song body of work with additional assists from Beam, Grace Jones, Tems, Honey Dijon, Mike Dean, and more. The album has since scored this year’s largest first-week sales total for an album by a female artist, as well as the second-largest first-week sales total for any 2022 album.

You can listen to an official snippet of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” by Ronald Isley and Beyoncé down below.