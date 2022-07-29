By DJ First Class
  /  07.29.2022

For nearly two decades (and counting) now, Beyonce has been at the top of the music food chain. It almost seems like literally anything she touches is golden and that type of effect is rare these days. The type of star power she possesses is truly undeniable and is most certainly in the top three most popular solo artists of all time. While we have had more dark times in the world than not as of late, new music from Queen Bey is always a breath of fresh air. No matter what time of year she releases new music, the masses are very consistent with their stan duties. Today (July 29) the “Break My Soul” singer unveils her new LP titled RENAISSANCE and the Beyhive rejoices worldwide.

RENAISSANCE serves as Beyonce’s seventh studio album and the follow-up to her album Lemonade that was released a little over six years ago. Whenever the 28-time Grammy award-winning icon drops new music, the world seems to stop for a bit. When she announced the release of her new LP, fans went into a frenzy on a global scale via social media. Beyonce even shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram to give fans some insight on her intentions:

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time where little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

Beyonce’s name is already cemented as one of the greatest entertainers in the music industry of all time and this RENAISSANCE album will certainly be a great addition to the list of reasons why she is a GOAT. Check it out now!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Beyonce

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
View More