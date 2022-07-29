For nearly two decades (and counting) now, Beyonce has been at the top of the music food chain. It almost seems like literally anything she touches is golden and that type of effect is rare these days. The type of star power she possesses is truly undeniable and is most certainly in the top three most popular solo artists of all time. While we have had more dark times in the world than not as of late, new music from Queen Bey is always a breath of fresh air. No matter what time of year she releases new music, the masses are very consistent with their stan duties. Today (July 29) the “Break My Soul” singer unveils her new LP titled RENAISSANCE and the Beyhive rejoices worldwide.

Not Even Sure Why Anybody Else Is Dropping New Music The Same Day As Beyonce, But Here We Are 😅 — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 27, 2022

RENAISSANCE serves as Beyonce’s seventh studio album and the follow-up to her album Lemonade that was released a little over six years ago. Whenever the 28-time Grammy award-winning icon drops new music, the world seems to stop for a bit. When she announced the release of her new LP, fans went into a frenzy on a global scale via social media. Beyonce even shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram to give fans some insight on her intentions:

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time where little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

Beyonce’s name is already cemented as one of the greatest entertainers in the music industry of all time and this RENAISSANCE album will certainly be a great addition to the list of reasons why she is a GOAT. Check it out now!