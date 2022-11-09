This Friday (Nov. 11) will be the Celebration of Life service for Migos member Takeoff. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 28-year-old was fatally shot while attending a private event at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Local police stated the rapper is not believed to be the intended victim of the crime.

Takeoff’s funeral will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and is free to Georgia residents — however, even local fans may not be able to attend. As of this morning (Nov. 9), tickets have already sold out. According to 11 Alive, “All of the tickets for the ceremony were given out just hours after they went live on Ticketmaster yesterday (Nov. 8).” A reporter continued, “Organizers say if you don’t have a ticket, the event is at full capacity so they’re asking, don’t just come downtown.” She reiterated that “no gifts or other memorial items can be left at or near the venue.”

Doors for Takeoff’s homegoing service open at 11 a.m. local time and the funeral begins at noon. Free parking will be available for ticketed guests on a first-come-first-served basis. Justin Bieber is rumored to be performing at the Celebration of Life Friday. The Canadian-born hitmaker has collaborated with Migos and group member Quavo on several occasions. No photos or videos will be allowed during the service, and phones will be collected before guests can enter the building.

Tributes for the slain young legend have continued to pour in from his peers and fans. Since his death, the Atlanta Falcons have paid their respects to the Georgia native, and a muralist has immortalized the artist with a portrait on the Atlanta BeltLine. Pierre “Pee” Thomas of Quality Control Music also shared a touching post saying, “You came from the stars, so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.” At this time, no arrests in connection to Takeoff’s death have been made.