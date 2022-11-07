On Friday (Nov. 4), those grieving Migos rapper Takeoff came together to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory. As previously reported by REVOLT, he was fatally shot while attending a private event in Houston with his group member and Uncle, Quavo, on Nov. 1. Local police do not believe Takeoff was the intended target.

Videos of Takeoff’s supporters coming together to celebrate his life surfaced online over the weekend. Local Atlanta radio station V-103 shared details for those interested in attending. In a repost, the radio station said the vigil would take place at Club Drive Park at 6 p.m. on Friday. The photo added, “NAWFSIDE RISE UP AND SHARE,” along with a photo of the 28-year-old artist. One fan pointed out how his death coincided with Día de los Muertos, a two-day holiday widely celebrated in Mexico that honors the dead. The event translates to Day of the Dead in English.

FOR THOSE THAT’S IN ATLANTA OR WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND!! CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL FOR TAKEOFF!!🕊 pic.twitter.com/IcKGYXwtMW — Savage Queen Barb (@SavageQueenBar2) November 3, 2022

“This day of all of the days, if you really care about this man, put up a photo, a glass of water, light a candle for him and say a prayer so he can find his way home. RIP Takeoff, you didn’t deserve this. #DiaDeMuertos,” a fan wrote.” Another person shared their disbelief regarding his passing by mentioning that the Migos typically only kept trusted individuals near their circle. “Y’all know they keep only family around them! Let me go light my candle for Takeoff! ‘Cause y’all pissed me off for the rest of the f**kking year!!! Make my baby make it to the other side safely!!!” they wrote.

Takeoff, one-third of the chart-topping group Migos, was also the youngest of the trio. He, Quavo and Offset are Georgia natives who grew up together in a suburb of Atlanta. The Grammy-nominated group was a hit with fans and many are still processing the loss. “Y’all, please light a white candle for Takeoff. Make sure he reaches the ancestral plane easy,” a supporter said after his passing.

It’s a candle light for Takeoff on the Nawfside Friday — LS 🥷🏽 (@LS_Miyagi) November 3, 2022

Damn man. RT @DailyLoud: Takeoff’s family & friends all got together for a candle light to honor his memory. RIP 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/tO54uUtvB0 — 1st Place Atlanta Falcons. (@iTWEET_FromMarz) November 5, 2022

This day of all of the days if you really care about this man put up a photo, a glass of water, light a candle for him and say a prayer so he can find his way home. Rip Takeoff you didn’t deserve this. #DiaDeMuertos — Yvette Montoya 🇨🇱🇲🇽 (@yvette_actually) November 1, 2022

Y’all, please light a white candle for Takeoff, make sure he reaches the ancestral plane easy. — Trudee Da Truth (@_trudeebspeakn) November 1, 2022