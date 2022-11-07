Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.07.2022

It’s been almost a week since Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a private event in Texas. During the early morning hours of Nov. 1, he and fellow group member Quavo were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when an altercation took place and gunfire followed. As previously reported by REVOLT, the slain artist is not believed to be the target.

Yesterday (Nov. 6), the Atlanta Falcons paid their respects to the Georgia native just before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers kicked off. As fans sat in their seats and the teams huddled to review plays, pictures of Takeoff were seen on the jumbotron. “​​Kirshnik Khari Ball. Sunrise 1994. Sunset 2022,” the screen read at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team’s cheerleaders danced as a medley of Migos songs played on the speakers. “The Falcons gave a tribute to Takeoff at the game yesterday. He definitely was all about Atlanta so it was very fitting they recognize him,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Really dope… the Atlanta Falcons honoring Takeoff.”

The morning of Takeoff’s death, the NFL team shared a tweet honoring his memory. “Rest in Peace Kirshnik ‘Takeoff’ Khari Ball. Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” the team said in a post along with a photo of him. The events surrounding his killing are still under investigation, and no suspects have been named or arrested. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner shared that the musician was not involved in any criminal activity when the fatal shooting occurred. Two other individuals were wounded, including Quavo’s assistant, but their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

There’s been an outpouring of support for Takeoff since his passing. In less than a week, there was already a mural of the young legend up on the Atlanta BeltLine. Fans and celebs across the world have also shared their condolences.

See related posts below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
Takeoff

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Herschel Walker on his life, career & college athletes getting paid | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” football legend Herschel Walker ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.03.2022
Maconomics

The future of cryptocurrency | 'Maconomics'

In an all-new “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac dives into what is going on in the ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Excellent | ‘Bet on Black’

Aspiring Black entrepreneurs The Guilty Grape, Sugar Doh, and The Lab Drawer pitch their ideas ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.01.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
View More