It’s been almost a week since Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a private event in Texas. During the early morning hours of Nov. 1, he and fellow group member Quavo were at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when an altercation took place and gunfire followed. As previously reported by REVOLT, the slain artist is not believed to be the target.

Yesterday (Nov. 6), the Atlanta Falcons paid their respects to the Georgia native just before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers kicked off. As fans sat in their seats and the teams huddled to review plays, pictures of Takeoff were seen on the jumbotron. “​​Kirshnik Khari Ball. Sunrise 1994. Sunset 2022,” the screen read at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team’s cheerleaders danced as a medley of Migos songs played on the speakers. “The Falcons gave a tribute to Takeoff at the game yesterday. He definitely was all about Atlanta so it was very fitting they recognize him,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Really dope… the Atlanta Falcons honoring Takeoff.”

The Falcons gave a tribute to Takeoff at the game yesterday. He definitely was all about Atlanta so it was very fitting they recognize him. #Migos #Takeoff pic.twitter.com/0exZk6h9j2 — Poise&Ivy (@ayla1908) November 7, 2022

The morning of Takeoff’s death, the NFL team shared a tweet honoring his memory. “Rest in Peace Kirshnik ‘Takeoff’ Khari Ball. Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” the team said in a post along with a photo of him. The events surrounding his killing are still under investigation, and no suspects have been named or arrested. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner shared that the musician was not involved in any criminal activity when the fatal shooting occurred. Two other individuals were wounded, including Quavo’s assistant, but their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

There’s been an outpouring of support for Takeoff since his passing. In less than a week, there was already a mural of the young legend up on the Atlanta BeltLine. Fans and celebs across the world have also shared their condolences.

See related posts below.

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons tribute Takeoff 🙏pic.twitter.com/cVjOmiED05 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 7, 2022

Really dope if the Atlanta Falcons honoring Takeoff pic.twitter.com/NDsSJOgrTI — 💿Bobby aka Mr. 511 (@Bobby_0511) November 7, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons honor Takeoff at their home game🙏🏽 #LongLiveTakeoff pic.twitter.com/Wv7yAewGBZ — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 6, 2022