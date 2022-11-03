While fans continue to pay their respects to fallen rapper Takeoff, his image has been immortalized. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native now has a mural along the Atlanta BeltLine — a multi-use trail and light rail transit system on a former railway corridor.

Local Atlanta news station WSB-TV 2 covered the story yesterday (Nov. 2) and showed a video of the artwork. According to a reporter for the station, Takeoff’s portrait is on the Eastside Trail of Northeast Atlanta under the John Lewis Freedom Parkway Bridge close to Fourth Ward Park. The slain artist rose to fame as one-third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. At just 28 years old, he was the youngest of the three. Their first two albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

A new Takeoff mural has been added to the Atlanta Beltline near Old Fourth Ward. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/EgDwGTiIw7 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 2, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally shot while attending a private event in Texas at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Details surrounding his death are still under investigation. On the day the news broke, his label, Quality Control Music, shared a statement saying the artist was killed by a stray bullet. However, yesterday, an autopsy report confirmed Takeoff was shot twice. AP News revealed an examination by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston noted the “Walk It, Talk It” rapper’s “primary cause of death was listed as ‘penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,’ and his manner of death was called homicide.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there was “no reason to believe [Takeoff] was involved in anything criminal at the time.” Offset, who was not present during the shooting, changed his Instagram and Twitter profile pictures to honor his group member and relative. Neither he nor Quavo, who was present for the incident, has issued a public statement.