Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.03.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, Migos member Takeoff was tragically shot and killed early Tuesday (Nov. 1) morning. The situation unfolded at a private bowling alley event in Houston. While the details are still being investigated, it is believed that the incident was the result of a verbal altercation, but the slain rapper was not the target. Two other individuals also suffered from gunshot wounds.

Until today (Nov. 3), the names of the other two victims were withheld. Police only shared that it was a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. TMZ has learned that Quavo’s assistant, Joshua “Wash” Washington, is the male who was hit. The outlet adds that his injuries are non-life-threatening. Just after the shooting, Washington was transported to a nearby hospital by someone who was in attendance at the event. The aforementioned woman is also expected to recover from her injuries.

According to Washington’s social media profiles, he is not just an assistant but is also in charge of operations management at Quavo’s label, Huncho Records. The two have reportedly known each other for years. In a video posted in August 2021, Los Angeles radio station Power 106 reposted a clip of Quavo and who appears to be Washington. In the footage, a young man, who is wearing a face covering, is holding an umbrella for the rap artist. The post states that Quavo’s assistant makes “$5K a day.”

Yesterday (Nov. 2), the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston released Takeoff’s autopsy report. Authorities shared his “primary cause of death was listed as ‘penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,’ and his manner of death was called homicide.” Quavo was also present during the shooting but was not physically harmed. Just after Takeoff’s death, a video of his lifeless body was shared online. Fans slammed those posting the gruesome footage, which also featured the “Strub Tha Ground” rapper begging for help.

We will continue to keep those affected in our thoughts.

