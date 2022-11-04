Vanessa Bryant is making sure the memories of her late husband Kobe Bryant and child Gianna Bryant live on. As previously reported by REVOLT, in January 2020, the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter died in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash. The tragic incident claimed the lives of several other passengers as well.

This year, Vanessa honored her loved ones’ lives by paying tribute to them during Día de los Muertos. The two-day celebration took place on Tuesday (Nov. 1) and Wednesday (Nov. 2). The widow shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram account. In one she began, “Día de los Muertos ~ Kobe y Gigi ~ Queen Mamba.” After adding purple and gold emojis signifying her late husband’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers, she continued with her message.

Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Kobe and Gigi on Día de los Muertos 💜 pic.twitter.com/E2pTg9hk3R — Kobe & Gianna Bryant Murals (@kobemurals) November 2, 2022

“@lilylove213 Thank you SO much for making me this beautiful DDLM dress and crown. The love and details you put into this do not go unnoticed,” Vanessa wrote. “The #2 on my sacred heart for my Gigi, the golden basketball halo with 24 stars for my husband, the [six] butterflies on my flower crown representing my family… Everything is so heartfelt and thought out. You are so incredibly talented. Thank you! @kusha_alagband @deechudy @lindzee_elise thank you for the beautiful photos, makeup and hair. You are so talented and I am so thankful for your love and friendship,” she continued.

In some of the images, Vanessa was seen on the Sixth Street Viaduct, better known as the Sixth Street Bridge. The structure is a popular and highly recognizable location that connects the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles with the Boyle Heights neighborhood. One video showed the mother of four holding flowers in front of one of the many murals of Kobe and Gianna that can be found throughout the city.

Vanessa shared content from later in the evening at what appeared to be a Día de los Muertos celebration. Among her loved ones were actress Jessica Alba and singer Miguel. The two-day holiday translates to Day of the Dead in English. It is widely observed in Mexico and is a way to honor loved ones who are no longer alive.