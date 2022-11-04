As previously reported by REVOLT, at just 28 years old, Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, was shot and killed. The devastating incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 1) as he and fellow Migos member Quavo were at a private event held at a Houston bowling alley. Drake, who worked with the group on many occasions, paid his respects to the slain young rapper.

Just after the news broke, Drake posted a photo of the two sharing the stage. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take,” the Canadian-born artist wrote in the Instagram post. Last night (Nov. 3), the “Hotline Bling” musician once again honored Takeoff.

Drake used the beginning of his SiriusXM radio show, “Table for One,” to share his sincere feelings about the terrible ordeal. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff — a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” he started. He also mentioned that his “friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family.”

The Certified Lover Boy noted that Takeoff’s death changed how their peers view life. “So, our deepest condolences — tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. And, man… I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really… it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance,” Drake said.

Following the days after Takeoff’s untimely death, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there was “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” Authorities do not feel he was the target. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

