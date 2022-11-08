There’s no doubt that the music industry suffered a huge loss when Takeoff of Migos was fatally shot last week. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 28-year-old rapper’s life ended after an argument at a private event led to gunfire. The Georgia native is not believed to have been the target of the senseless act of violence.

Takeoff’s funeral will be held this Friday (Nov. 11) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. As far-reaching as the young star’s impact was, it’s not surprising that his peers are coming together to give a proper send-off. Today (Nov. 8), TMZ reported that Justin Bieber will be performing during the service. While the Biebs and Takeoff have not done any collabs with just each other, the Canadian-born singer has worked with Migos on the tracks “What You See” and “Looking for You.” In 2020, Bieber and Quavo released the song “Intentions.” In the music video, the duo spent time at Los Angeles’ Alexandria House, a shelter for women and children experiencing homelessness.

According to sources, no public recording will be allowed during the funeral of Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff. Cell phones will reportedly be collected before the musician’s homegoing services. Local Atlanta news station WSB-TV 2 shared that the pastor of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Jesse Curney III, will give the eulogy. “I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole,” Curney said in a statement.

Since his untimely death on Nov. 1, tributes have continued to pour in. Industry peers and fans alike are trying to make sense of the shocking situation. “Takeoff and the word ‘funeral’ still doesn’t sit right with me… “ one fan tweeted. Another person described how they want to see nothing but love and appreciation for the 28-year-old on Friday: “I hope for Takeoff’s funeral folks come out like they did for Biggie playing the hits. Just to show how much he means to the culture.”

Takeoff’s service will start at noon local time and a maximum of two free tickets are available for Georgia residents. His family has requested that instead of flowers and other gifts being left at the arena, that supporters donate to The Rocket Foundation. The organization aims to support programs that save lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

takeoff and the word “funeral” still doesn’t sit right with me… — Shaí (@BardiBacardii) November 7, 2022