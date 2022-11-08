A score of Grand Theft Auto players decided to pay tribute to the late rapper Takeoff with a virtual funeral. Twitter users revealed information for a private event that took place within the game on Monday (Nov. 7), which included a set of strict rules spread over three different events:

“Tonight we laid [Takeoff] to rest… all fans welcome [to all] three locations. All white at the church, all white at the house party… wear your best fit at the afterparty… NO killing, must have a mic… Stay in line… Follow the street law… No crashing…”

The flyer also requested security, a hearse driver for the in-game procession, and specific vehicles needed for each location. All in all, it appears that those interested followed the given rules as subsequent images depicted several characters dressed in all white with a fleet of different cars. In one particular shot, social media users could see a hearse with a license plate bearing the Migos star’s moniker.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff’s real funeral will take place in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena this Friday (Nov. 11), which will see his family and friends descending upon the 21,000-capacity venue (it is currently unclear if the event will be made public). One in particular, frequent collaborator Drake, postponed an upcoming show with 21 Savage in order to pay his respects to his peer. New Mercies Christian Church Pastor Jesse Curney III, who will be giving the eulogy during the service, released a statement honoring the “Last Memory” artist, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball:

“I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Check out the aforementioned flyer and images from the in-game funeral below.