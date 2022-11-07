Drake has announced plans to postpone his upcoming show at the Apollo Theater in the wake of the tragic loss of Migos rapper Takeoff.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” wrote the Her Loss emcee via his Instagram Story on Monday (Nov. 7). “We have added a second date for the fans.” As previously reported by REVOLT, in October, Drake announced that he would be headlining his first show at the legendary theater. The initial date of the concert was set for Friday (Nov. 11).

Earlier today, REVOLT also shared the news that Takeoff’s homegoing services have been scheduled for Friday and will be held in his hometown of Atlanta at the State Farm Arena. At this time, it has not been confirmed if the program will be open to the public. New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III confirmed that he will deliver the eulogy for the late Migos rapper whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball. “I was really sad to hear the news,” he said in an official statement. “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

After the tragic news of Takeoff’s untimely death, the hip hop community flooded social media with tributes. During the Atlanta Falcons game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (Nov. 6), the organization paid homage to the Georgia native with photos of him displayed on the jumbotron. “Kirshnik Khari Ball,” read the words on the screen. “Sunrise 1994. Sunset 2022.” On the morning of his passing, the football team also took to Twitter to honor him. “Rest in Peace Kirshnik ‘Takeoff’ Khari Ball,” it read. “Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Check out the tribute below.

Rest in Peace Kirshnik “Takeoff” Khari Ball Takeoff’s legacy lives on in Atlanta and across the world Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/27UbMtCLkY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 1, 2022

At this time, the Apollo Theater show hosted by Drake has been moved to Dec. 6 and 7.