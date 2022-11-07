The funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff were announced on Monday (Nov. 7).

According to TMZ, the services for the late artist will be held at the State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11) in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to hosting more than 20,000 people, the arena is home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. There is no word on whether the event will be open to the public.

Jesse Curney III, the New Mercies Christian Church pastor in Lilburn, confirmed he would give the eulogy at the funeral services. In a statement, Rev. Curney said: “I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Takeoff — whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball — was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on Tuesday (Nov. 1). The Houston County Coroner’s Office revealed that he died from “penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso.” According to the coroner’s office, the bullets also went into his arm. The official manner of his death has been ruled a homicide.

Many family members and friends of the rapper have publicly expressed their sorrow online, including his cousin and Migos member Offset, Offset’s wife, Cardi B, and his record label, Quality Control.

The label released an official statement on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, Krisnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” read the Instagram post. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world, and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

You can view Quality Control’s statement down below: