On Thursday (Nov. 3), Cardi B broke her silence in a subtle yet beautiful way to honor Takeoff, who died earlier this week.

Cardi retweeted a video of Quavo, Offset and the late rapper discussing the value of their family and brotherhood. In the video, Takeoff showed a ring with a throwback picture of him with his mother. “My mom dukes gave me this right here,” he said while showing off the jewelry. “It’s a picture of me and her. And it don’t matter if I have every ring on my finger and [I’m] iced out, someone will say something about this ring right here. [It’s] always going to stay with me, too. You know what I mean? I ain’t never going to take it off. I take everything else off, but I’ll never take this one off.”

The clip also showed his cousin Offset — born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — revealing that his Migos partners are his greatest gifts. “None of us would be here without each other,” Offset expressed. “We help each other up through hard times, through good times we are with each other — we all we got. I don’t know nothing else.”

Quavo added, “I just feel like — I just love the music with these boys and that’s something that means a lot to me.”

Takeoff — whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball — was shot during a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, early Tuesday (Nov. 1). He was pronounced dead on the scene. The 28-year-old was with Quavo — Quavious Keyate Marshall — around 2:35 a.m. when shots were fired, investigators say.

Two other victims; a 23-year-old male — who was later identified as the assistant to Quavo — and a 24-year-old female checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

You can see a clip of the Migos members sharing their greatest gifts down below: