Following the tragic death of Migos rapper Takeoff, comedian and actor Marlon Wayans shared an important message for young Black men.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Wayans posted a photo of the fallen rapper on Instagram, writing: “Young Black men, we gotta stop. There is no glory in stripping another man of his life. There is no jewelry, no cash, no argument or disagreement worth a life. My heart is broken for this man’s family, friends, fans, and all [who] knew him.”

He added, “And my heart hurts for black people who’ve lost another young king at the hands of violence. I hurt for this generation… we [are] better than this. RIP Takeoff. Prayers and healing to your family and Migos.”

Takeoff was fatally gunned down on Tuesday at a private bowling alley event in Houston, Texas after a dice game gone wrong. The 28-year-old was with his uncle and rhymes partner, Quavo, who was uninjured during the shooting. However, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman also suffered gunshot wounds. REVOLT previously reported the man was identified as Quavo’s assistant, Joshua “Wash” Washington. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female victim is also expected to recover from her injuries.

According to TMZ, on Wednesday (Nov. 2), the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston released the rapper’s autopsy report. The authorities reported that his “primary cause of death was listed as ‘penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,’ and his manner of death was called homicide.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Migos representatives said: “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world, and we are devastated.” Quavo and Offset have yet to speak publicly about Takeoff’s death.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Migos‘ family and friends.