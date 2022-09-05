Yesterday (Sept. 4), Offset shared a series of photos celebrating his son Wave’s first birthday. “MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY. I LOVE YOU BIG MAN,” the “Bad and Boujee” rapper wrote on Instagram. Wave Set Cephus was born last September, and proud parents Offset and Cardi B held off on sharing his name and photos with the public until recently.

In one of the videos that Offset posted, he smiled as he held Wave for the first time in the hospital. The Georgia rapper was wearing a shirt that said, “Lucky me.” Other photos show Wave living lavishly on a private jet. Cardi shared a ton of video clips from Wave’s first birthday party on her Instagram Stories. She was happy to show that her sister Hennessy bought the toddler a custom kids car with his name and an image of a shark appearing on the hood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

In July 2018, the pair welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, into the world. Offset’s other children could be seen in the video clips as well. The “Walk It Talk It” artist has three kids (daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12) from previous relationships. Yesterday Cardi shared a photo of herself, Offset, the kids and their dog. “The Set Bunch” appeared in the middle. The image was a proud display of their blended family channeling their inner “Brady Bunch.” Earlier this year, Offset spoke with Essence about their family dynamic.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful,” the entertainer noted. Cardi added, “I feel like sometimes people go into a relationship with a man or a woman who has kids with negativity — and I feel like people should embrace it, and love it. I love our family, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”