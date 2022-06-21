On June 24, Chris Brown will officially unveil his highly anticipated project, Breezy. Within the last few weeks, the R&B veteran dropped off a few recent previews from the forthcoming body of work like “Call Me Everyday” featuring Wizkid and “Wheels Fall Off.” Today (June 21), Brown returns with the official music video for “WE (Warm Embrace),” a Don City-produced cut that initially debuted back in April. In the new visual, Brown taps in with Normani as his love interest as they dance the night away to his lyrics:

I can see your mind is overworked, boo (Yeah) tension in your body when I touch you (Yeah)/ Girl, you deserve it I’m gon’ make every second of this worth it love how you do everything you do with a purpose, babe/ Focus, babe, oh-oh

Temperature keeps rising like Poseidon when you ride my wave/ Whisper your desires, I’ll provide ’em, will you say you’ll stay tonight? ‘Cause when we done making love, clean it up/ And I wanted to wrap you in/ My warm embrace and make it last forever

In a recent interview with Big Boy for BigBoyTV, Brown revealed a few updates about Breezy, including that he recorded nearly 250 tracks for the project. “I be having so many songs. I think for this actual project, I had almost 250 songs,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale it down and figure out what we gon’ do.’”

Chris Brown shared his last solo body of work, Indigo, back in 2019. That project totaled 33 cuts and a slew of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Shortly afterwards, Brown doubled back and dropped off an extended edition of Indigo complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark.

