On June 24, Chris Brown will officially unveil his highly anticipated project, Breezy. Last week, the R&B veteran dropped off a first taste from the forthcoming body of work with his new performance of “Wheels Fall Off.” Today (June 17), Brown makes his swift return with another offering, “Call Me Everyday.” Equipped with an assist with Nigerian superstar Wizkid, the brand new track is ready to make its way onto all the late night summer playlists:

Come rewind, oh, gyal, I got the money if you make your mind up/ Give you lovin’ every night, fi make you model, now only you give me love and make me nicer, nicer, nicer/ Haffi make you mine now, girl, I love you, plus I’ll never make you minus/

If I let you smoke, is you gon’ lose my lighter? If you paranoid, then I’ma spend the night/ You talkin’ that lovin’ every day, the money, I go dey/ For your love, I go play on

Chris Brown shared his last solo body of work, Indigo, back in 2019. That project totaled 33 cuts and a slew of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Shortly afterwards, Brown doubled back and dropped off an Extended Edition of Indigo complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark.

The following year, Brown shared Slime & B, his joint project with Young Thug. Slime & B saw contributions from Future, Too $hort, E-40, Major Nine, Lil Duke, and more.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s brand new single “Call Me Everyday” featuring Wizkid.