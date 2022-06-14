By Regina Cho
  /  06.14.2022

On June 24, Chris Brown will officially unveil his highly anticipated project, Breezy. This week, the R&B veteran drops off a taste from the forthcoming body of work with his new performance of “Wheels Fall Off.” In the new clip, Brown delivers an intimate rendition of the song in peaceful a backyard as he lets his raw vocals shine:

Summertime but it feels cold, sun’s out and it’s shinin’ low/ I’m just tryna make it through the day, ain’t thinkin’ ’bout tomorrow as I lay me down to sleep/ I pray to Lord my soul to keep ’cause there’s darkness all around me, told my brother we gon’ slide (Oh yeah)/ We gon’ ride,’til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride, ’til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride, ’til the wheels fall off

It’s been three years since Chris Brown liberated his last solo body of work Indigo, which — including both the physical and digital bonus tracks — saw 33 cuts and a wealth of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Some months after, Brown dropped off an Extended Edition of Indigo complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark.

The following year, Brown teamed up with Young Thug for the joint effort Slime & B, which saw contributions from Future, Too $hort, E-40, Major Nine, Lil Duke, and more. Outside of his own work, the last couple of years have also seen Brown providing his vocals for stars like Yung Bleu, H.E.R., Rema, and Wale.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s performance of “Wheels Fall Off” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Brown
Performances

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala

Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More