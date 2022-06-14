On June 24, Chris Brown will officially unveil his highly anticipated project, Breezy. This week, the R&B veteran drops off a taste from the forthcoming body of work with his new performance of “Wheels Fall Off.” In the new clip, Brown delivers an intimate rendition of the song in peaceful a backyard as he lets his raw vocals shine:

Summertime but it feels cold, sun’s out and it’s shinin’ low/ I’m just tryna make it through the day, ain’t thinkin’ ’bout tomorrow as I lay me down to sleep/ I pray to Lord my soul to keep ’cause there’s darkness all around me, told my brother we gon’ slide (Oh yeah)/ We gon’ ride,’til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride, ’til the wheels fall off, we gon’ ride, ’til the wheels fall off

It’s been three years since Chris Brown liberated his last solo body of work Indigo, which — including both the physical and digital bonus tracks — saw 33 cuts and a wealth of collaborations alongside H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juvenile, Juicy J, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Gunna, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more. Some months after, Brown dropped off an Extended Edition of Indigo complete with 10 more songs and assists from the likes of Davido, Rich The Kid, and DaniLeigh. Indigo proved to be both a critical and commercial success, topping the Billboard 200 thanks to 108,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, eventually crossing the Platinum mark.

The following year, Brown teamed up with Young Thug for the joint effort Slime & B, which saw contributions from Future, Too $hort, E-40, Major Nine, Lil Duke, and more. Outside of his own work, the last couple of years have also seen Brown providing his vocals for stars like Yung Bleu, H.E.R., Rema, and Wale.

Be sure to press play on Chris Brown’s performance of “Wheels Fall Off” down below.