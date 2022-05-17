On Tuesday (May 17), Chris Brown revealed the cover art to his tenth studio album, Breezy, while announcing the release date which is set to be on Friday, June 24.

This album will be marked as Brown’s first solo album since 2019’s Indigo, which includes his Grammy-nominated hit single “No Guidance” featuring Drake. In 2020, Brown released a joint mixtape with rapper Young Thug titled Slime & B. The hit single “Go Crazy” was among the many standout tracks on the project receiving more than 510 million streams on Spotify since its release.

Although an official track list for Breezy has not been revealed at this time, it was reported that the R&B superstar’s recently dropped singles “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” are set to appear on the album.

Brown also hinted at tour in support of this new album. “Tour announcement coming soon…Me and [side eye emoji]….Finna f*ck the summer up [red heart emoji],” Brown shared on Instagram stories this past March. Dates have not been announced but that tour but he is set to be hitting th road alongside rapper Lil Baby for their One of Them Ones Tour. It will be a 27-city tour which is scheduled to kick off Friday, July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Brown and Lil Baby will travel across North America, performing in cities such as Philadelphia, New York City, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Atlanta and Chicago.

On top of all this good news, Brown recently announced his multi-year residency at Drai’s Las Vegas and his first show is set for Saturday, June 11.

“Chris Brown helped define Drai’s LIVE and what has become an unmatched lineup of residency performers on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment at Drai’s Management Group. “He’s one of the most dynamic live performers today, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back with a production that’s set to deliver an unprecedented fan experience.”

Tickets are available on Drai’s official website.