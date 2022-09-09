Offset is in love with being a father to all five of his children and is thankful to his wife, Cardi B, for being an important role in his parenting.

The 30-year-old rapper told PEOPLE that he would put his children over his career anytime. “Being a father’s important to me personally,” He said. “For instance, there’s a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody’s first football game is on Sunday.”

He continued, “There’s no way I’m missing either event, so I’m going to have to make it work. It’s [a] priority to me.” Offset confesses that he values his time with his children and provides them with “structure.”

“I don’t play when it comes to that because I know they’re growing up, and it’s cool to be the dad that’s an artist and all that, but when you get older, and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, ‘Dang, my daddy balanced all of that, and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour,” Offset said.

He added, “That’s my biggest thing; I don’t want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure.”

The rapper shares his 4-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, and his 1-year-old son, Wave Set, with his wife, Cardi B. In addition, he has a 7-year-old daughter Kalea, and 7 and 12-year-old sons, Kody and Jordan, respectively, from previous relationships.

On Monday, Sept. 5, Offset and Cardi B celebrated their youngest child’s birthday. The former Migos rapper said that all of his children were at the party and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “It was just mandatory [they all attended],” he said. “Luckily, I’m blessed with a beautiful wife that’s accepted my kids as hers and family, so it’s always mandatory. It’s mandatory they all celebrate with each other and grow up with each other because they love each other. They talk to each other on the phone all the time, and it’s just beautiful. My mom has two different other kids, and I grew up with all my brothers and knew them all, so it’s just the same thing.”