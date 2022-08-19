Today (Aug. 19), Offset makes his return with a brand new single “5 4 3 2 1,” which is expected to appear on his forthcoming solo project. The release is accompanied by an energetic music video that follows the rapper during a fun day spent at a carnival. On the song, Offset shows off his signature flow over some production courtesy of Baby Keem:

Panoramic, b**ch, I can see right through it, she smokin’ on cookie, we gainin’ some new ones (Woah)/ Gas, look at these racks and Velour (Racks), know we gon’ run with the pot like a wolf (Go)/ F**kin’ on me, like I’m Tupac Shakur (Thug), 35K for the seats on the floor/ Yes, it’s the wave, you don’t gotta show it (Hah), starin’ at me, but I don’t want the whore (No)/ Skrrt, how much I catch the Rari’ (Skrrt)

Drop on the top of the road like Jeff Hardy (Go), ABC broke and we ready to party/ Nike bands on, man, I’m feelin’ like Hardy (Woo), ‘scuse me, b**ch, don’t you go walk in/ Don’t got no money, so you shouldn’t be talkin’, damn, you know me, you know I ain’t talkin’ (Hah)/ My b**ch find out, she gon’ kill on my chopper (Uh), dead, man (Dead, man)

Offset has been busy this year contributing to plenty of collaborative tracks including “New To You” by Calvin Harris featuring Normani and Tinashe, “Big 14” by Trippie Redd featuring Moneybagg Yo, “Aye” by G Herbo, “Cake” by Super Sako, and more. His last solo project was 2019’s Father of 4, which saw features from J. Cole, Big Rube, Gunna, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, Cardi B, Quavo, and Gucci Mane.

