By Regina Cho
  /  07.29.2022

On Aug. 5, Calvin Harris will officially unveil the second installment of Funk Wav Bounces, a 14-song body of work that is confirmed to include a star-studded roster. Fans have been able to enjoy a few singles from the project like “New Money” with 21 Savage and “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug and “Stay With Me,” an A-list collaboration alongside Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Timberlake.

Today (July 29), Harris returns with his latest preview, this time tapping in with Normani, Offset, and Tinashe for “New To You.” On the track, the ladies open up the song with their soothing vocals before Tinashe steps up for the first verse:

This might be news to you, this thing might feel new to you but if you like everything, I think you might love me, baby/ This might be news to you, this thing might feel new to you, but if you like everything, I think you might love me, baby (Uh, yeah)

Bet a billion that you gon’ like this ’cause you never had a wild one like this/ Don’t really do one night shit, cause one night make ’em wanna whole life it, you know, I left my old lover in crisis/ ‘Cause the new girl a-hella up tight and God broke the mold when he madе my type/ 

Back in 2017, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 was revealed, complete with 10 cuts and a slew of appearances from the likes of ScHoolboy Q, Frank Ocean, Migos, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, and Big Sean. The project peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and also went on to receive Gold and Platinum plaques in countries across the globe.

Be sure to press play on Calvin Harris’ brand new single “New To You” featuring Tinashe, Normani, and Offset down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Calvin Harris
Normani
Offset
Singles
Tinashe

