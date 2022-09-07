Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  09.07.2022

Last night (Sept. 6), Offset appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform a medley of his new singles “CODE” and “54321,” both of which are expected to appear on his forthcoming sophomore LP. The dance-heavy set began with the Atlanta emcee performing with two women in catsuits before being joined by men rocking hoodies.

In addition to his lively performance, Offset sat down with Fallon to speak on a variety of topics, including his involvement with “The Hype,” a series that shows streetwear fashion stylists and creatives competing against each other for a monetary prize. In addition, he revealed that his oldest son Jordan is now dabbling in music production:

We was in the house, and I went downstairs, and he was on the computer, and I heard like a beat being made. So I looked, and I look and he making a beat, and I’m just listening. So I record him and I post it, and everybody was like, ‘Oh, this hard, this hard.’ So I’m like, I ask him, ‘How long you been working on beats?'”

Offset also hinted at a possible collaboration between him and his son in the near future:

“So, he played [the beat] for me, so I’m tryna let him get nice and seasoned, and then I’m prolly gonna do something with him for the album. I think it’d be crazy.”

Back in 2019, Offset liberated his debut solo album Father of 4, a 16-song offering with additional appearances from Big Rube, J. Cole, Gunna, CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Quavo, and Cardi B. The project was both a critical and commercial success for the Migos alum, debuting within the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 89,000 album-equivalent units. Father of 4 has also since crossed the gold mark. Check out Offset’s appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” below.

Offset teams up with Moneybagg Yo for new "Code" single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.26.2022

Offset returns with new "5 4 3 2 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022
Offset teams up with Moneybagg Yo for new "Code" single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.26.2022

Offset returns with new "5 4 3 2 1" single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.19.2022
