Last week, Offset made his return with his new single “5 4 3 2 1,” which is expected to appear on his forthcoming solo project. Today (Aug. 26), he’s back again with another one to keep his momentum going, this time dropping off the Moneybagg Yo-assisted “Code.” The Money Musik-produced track arrives paired with a trippy visual that brings Offset’s opening bars to life:

Y’all n***as need to stop playing with me, all y’all n***as acting like y’all n***as (Money done geeked on this motherfucker)/ Like it’s a joke or it’s a motherf**kin’ game or some, you know? I don’t play no motherf**king games, man/ Staring at my wrist, it froze (Wrist), yeah, it blew a kiss on her (Mwah)

Water diamond, crystal (Water), keep your kids from Mystikal (Hey)/ Smoke, what’s your temperature? (Smoke) Bet’ not at or mention ’em, get you wacked, detention ’em (Wack)/ We send hits, ain’t missing them, bought another Cullinan (Cullinan)

Offset has been busy this year contributing to plenty of collaborative tracks including “New To You” by Calvin Harris featuring Normani and Tinashe, “Big 14” by Trippie Redd featuring Moneybagg Yo, “Aye” by G Herbo, “Cake” by Super Sako, and more. His last solo project was 2019’s Father of 4, which saw features from J. Cole, Big Rube, Gunna, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, CeeLo Green, Cardi B, Quavo, and Gucci Mane.

Last year, Moneybagg Yo liberated his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain, which contained 22 songs and contributions from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Tripstar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg‘s first number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 110,000 first-week album equivalent units.

Be sure to press play on Offset’s brand new music video for “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo down below.