It’s been five years since Armenian multi-talent Super Sako dropped off his latest body of work Saint Sarkis 3. Since then, he did strike gold with 2018’s “Mi Gna,” a collaboration alongside Congolese-French rapper Maître Gims and fellow countryman Spitakci Hayko — that single both charted in various countries around the world and earned all parties a Platinum plaque in France.

Today (May 20), the Los Angeles-based talent connects with Migos‘ own Offset for his new single “Cake,” which sees Sako harmonizing to a girl he’s trying to go home with after a presumed wild night in the club:

“Girl you got that cake, come and blow the candle, you whispered in my ear that you’re hard to handle, we could take some shots, girl I got that ammo, what’s your name again, can I get a memo, girl you got that cake, and I ain’t tryna wait, tell me where you stay, and I’ll be on my way…”

Offset delivers some of his best bars on the infectious cut as well:

“On my way, brand new bae, the money I make, I’m in a brand new Wraith, she givin’ me face, naw, you niggas ain’t safe, look at my safe, I got racks to play … be cloning my drip…”

What’s notable about this track is the fact that Quavo and Takeoff have also released a new single, “Hotel Lobby,” under their alternative moniker Unc and Phew. As a result, many have begun speculating that there’s a rift within the Migos — added to that is the apparent revelation by fans that Offset (and his wife Cardi B) have unfollowed his North Atlanta compatriots on Instagram. Hopefully, the rumors will soon prove unfounded.

Press play on Super Sako and Offset‘s “Cake” below. A matching visual for the flashy cut will be arriving soon.