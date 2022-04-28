By Shanique Yates
  /  04.28.2022

Offset debuts new ink to pay homage to his late friend Virgil Abloh.

The Migos member revealed a new tattoo that honors the late designer and fashion icon.

This isn’t the first time that the 30-year-old entertainer has shown love to his friend. In December he penned a tribute to his friend for an interview with Vogue UK.

“Every time you saw Virgil, he had a smile on his face,” wrote the Atlanta native. “Every person that I know that reached out to him, he would help – from clothing, to an album cover, to any new project coming out. He was just so involved with the culture. Most people get to his level and they don’t really help those coming up. But he was always humble, and always trying to do something new.”

He also hinted at their close relationship via Twitter after learning that Abloh had died after a private battle with cancer on November 28, 2021. He was only 41 years old.

“Rip Virgil prayers to your family and thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh,” wrote the “Bad and Boujee” emcee.

A portrait of the late designer makes up Offset’s latest tattoo and was done by Ganga Tattoo LA.

“Do it for ‘V,'” wrote Offset in a caption accompanied by a photo of the new piece that was shared to his Instagram stories.

He isn’t the first celebrity to use a tattoo to honor Abloh. Drake also got some permanent ink to express his love for his late friend. His tattoo is a 2018 image of the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection throwing a kite.

In July, the Brooklyn Museum will launch the “Figures of Speech” exhibition which is set to become the “first museum survey exhibition devoted to the late artist and designer.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Offset
Virgil Abloh

Trending
Interest

6 of “Bet on Black” contestant Ashley Bella’s favorite Black-owned products

REVOLT caught up with socially conscious art studio owner Ashley Bella to discuss her favorite ...
By Gina Fleites
  /  04.27.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
View More