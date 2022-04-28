Offset debuts new ink to pay homage to his late friend Virgil Abloh.

The Migos member revealed a new tattoo that honors the late designer and fashion icon.

This isn’t the first time that the 30-year-old entertainer has shown love to his friend. In December he penned a tribute to his friend for an interview with Vogue UK.

“Every time you saw Virgil, he had a smile on his face,” wrote the Atlanta native. “Every person that I know that reached out to him, he would help – from clothing, to an album cover, to any new project coming out. He was just so involved with the culture. Most people get to his level and they don’t really help those coming up. But he was always humble, and always trying to do something new.”

He also hinted at their close relationship via Twitter after learning that Abloh had died after a private battle with cancer on November 28, 2021. He was only 41 years old.

“Rip Virgil prayers to your family and thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh,” wrote the “Bad and Boujee” emcee.

A portrait of the late designer makes up Offset’s latest tattoo and was done by Ganga Tattoo LA.

“Do it for ‘V,'” wrote Offset in a caption accompanied by a photo of the new piece that was shared to his Instagram stories.

He isn’t the first celebrity to use a tattoo to honor Abloh. Drake also got some permanent ink to express his love for his late friend. His tattoo is a 2018 image of the former artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection throwing a kite.

In July, the Brooklyn Museum will launch the “Figures of Speech” exhibition which is set to become the “first museum survey exhibition devoted to the late artist and designer.”